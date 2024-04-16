Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NYSE SHOP opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 761.75 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 45,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $1,443,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Shopify by 13.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

