Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Gap Down to $83.71

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.71, but opened at $80.75. Northern Trust shares last traded at $82.46, with a volume of 354,411 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Northern Trust by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.