Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Given New $195.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.83.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.23. The stock had a trading volume of 125,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,729. Nucor has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nucor by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

