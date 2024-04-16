NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Down to $4.85

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.70. NuScale Power shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 768,126 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.06.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 255.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In related news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $1,436,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.