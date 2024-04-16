OMG Network (OMG) Price Down 35.8% This Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $90.39 million and $18.56 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded down 35.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00054682 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019362 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012867 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001020 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.