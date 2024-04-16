Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) traded down 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 1.42 and last traded at 1.42. 4,018,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 3,734,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CATX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

Insider Activity at Perspective Therapeutics

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at 110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at 110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Markus Puhlmann acquired 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 0.50 per share, with a total value of 140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,375,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 687,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 60,758,439 shares of company stock valued at $57,576,503 over the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

