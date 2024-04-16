Private Client Services LLC Invests $293,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,564 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

