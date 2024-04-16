ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,252,695 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 3,670,936 shares.The stock last traded at $71.62 and had previously closed at $71.81.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra S&P500

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

