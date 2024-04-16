Prosperitas Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Prosperitas Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $46.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,990,692 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

