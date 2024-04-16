Prosperitas Financial LLC Sells 277 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Prosperitas Financial LLC decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $71.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,346,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,597,112. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

