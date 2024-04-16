SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 473.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of SABS opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

