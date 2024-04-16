Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.20. The stock had a trading volume of 564,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,493. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.478 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

