Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes $512,000 Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,037,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after acquiring an additional 418,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 328.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 540,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,852,000 after acquiring an additional 414,059 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 8.4 %

Exact Sciences stock opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.16.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $305,962.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,629,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at $75,212,250.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,273 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

