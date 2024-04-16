ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,923,653,000 after purchasing an additional 122,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,904,000 after acquiring an additional 141,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,879,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NOW traded up $8.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $744.78. 1,085,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,294. The company has a market cap of $152.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.68 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $769.28 and its 200-day moving average is $698.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.