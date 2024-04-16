SFI Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

SFI Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF accounts for 3.5% of SFI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SFI Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,295,000 after purchasing an additional 73,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,502,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 40,610 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 105.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 126,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 65,134 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $82.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.07.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

