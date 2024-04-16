SFI Advisors LLC Sells 2,226 Shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

SFI Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,794 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 132,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 29.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PHT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. 62,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,430. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

(Free Report)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.