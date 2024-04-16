SFI Advisors LLC Sells 8,778 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

SFI Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the period. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SFI Advisors LLC owned 2.13% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTH. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Price Performance

PTH stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.23. 23,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,199. The firm has a market cap of $141.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $29.08 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

