SFI Advisors LLC Trims Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

SFI Advisors LLC lessened its position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Renaissance IPO ETF makes up about 1.9% of SFI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SFI Advisors LLC owned about 0.89% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after buying an additional 244,569 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 3,378.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 66,288 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 143.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 208,369 shares in the last quarter.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Renaissance IPO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,389. The company has a market capitalization of $175.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $42.40.

Renaissance IPO ETF Company Profile

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.