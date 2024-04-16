Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Position Decreased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726,246 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 136,496 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Shell worth $113,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Shell by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 62,792 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 16.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 7.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 0.7 %

SHEL stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $231.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

