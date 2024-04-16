Short Interest in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Declines By 9.9%

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,100 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 393,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 17,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,809,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 55.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after buying an additional 82,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.5% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 288,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADUS. Barclays started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of ADUS stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.38. The company had a trading volume of 22,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $114.97.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $276.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

