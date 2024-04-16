Short Interest in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Rises By 9.8%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,900 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 389,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 410,037 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 156,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 979,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 27,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,013. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. American Public Education has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $16.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.54 million. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

APEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APEI

About American Public Education

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.