Short Interest in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Decreases By 12.8%

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the March 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,484 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,117 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $56.17. 29,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,599. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $60.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

