Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rises By 7.5%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. ASOS has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

