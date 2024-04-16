Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Increases By 16.9%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,745,300 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 1,492,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $70.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.9029 dividend. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 16.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in BAE Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,142.00.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

