Short Interest in BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Expands By 16.7%

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,679,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 11,723,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.3 days.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,265. BHP Group has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $35.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.05.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

