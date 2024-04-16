Short Interest in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Declines By 5.7%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,120,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 37,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $28,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock remained flat at $48.51 during trading on Tuesday. 1,188,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,751,105. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

