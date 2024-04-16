Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Declines By 12.5%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,643,900 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the March 15th total of 1,879,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.
BYD Stock Performance
BYD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.05. 63,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,272. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22. BYD has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $36.27.
About BYD
