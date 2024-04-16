Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Declines By 12.5%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,643,900 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the March 15th total of 1,879,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

BYD Stock Performance

BYD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.05. 63,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,272. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22. BYD has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $36.27.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

