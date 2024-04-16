Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Rises By 5.4%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IMPACT Silver Price Performance

IMPACT Silver stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,871. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. IMPACT Silver has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.28.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

