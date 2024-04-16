Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Rises By 5.4%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 534,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IMPACT Silver Price Performance
IMPACT Silver stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,871. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. IMPACT Silver has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.28.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IMPACT Silver
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.