Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Expands By 9.2%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.5 days.
Intertek Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSF remained flat at $59.66 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 485. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75.
About Intertek Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intertek Group
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.