Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Expands By 9.2%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.5 days.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSF remained flat at $59.66 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 485. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

