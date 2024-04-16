Short Interest in Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Expands By 15.2%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the March 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Leading Edge Materials Stock Down 5.5 %
LEMIF stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. Leading Edge Materials has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.16.
Leading Edge Materials Company Profile
