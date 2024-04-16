Short Interest in Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Expands By 15.2%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the March 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Leading Edge Materials Stock Down 5.5 %

LEMIF stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. Leading Edge Materials has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in Canada, Sweden, and Romania. It primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. The company holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

