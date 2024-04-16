Siacoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23.34 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $396.21 million and $23.34 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,059.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.54 or 0.00763638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00124448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00040997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.00185958 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00039226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00104487 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,003,825,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,978,519,430 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

