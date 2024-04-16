Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAVE. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.93.

SAVE stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.06. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,418,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,766,000 after acquiring an additional 68,710 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,296,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,389,000 after buying an additional 67,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after buying an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after buying an additional 55,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 29.7% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after buying an additional 436,486 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

