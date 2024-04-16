Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.09% from the company’s current price.

SPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.77.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.25%. Analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $2,622,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $2,622,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,983,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,171,958 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,609,000 after purchasing an additional 191,471 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,021,000 after purchasing an additional 67,321 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,183,000 after purchasing an additional 853,127 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares during the period.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

