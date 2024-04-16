Strs Ohio Has $27.50 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,760 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Realty Income worth $27,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 244.45%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

