Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 6,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 574,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after buying an additional 565,015 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 350,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,171,000 after buying an additional 126,626 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.41. 111,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,257. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.84. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.27. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

