Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Up to $4.79

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $5.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 13,036,546 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1293 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 412.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 361,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 290,949 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31,135 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 138,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

