Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 278,244 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Texas Instruments worth $142,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.0 %

TXN stock opened at $166.35 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.76 and a 200-day moving average of $161.62.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.