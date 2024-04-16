The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Down 5.8% in March

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 676,400 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 718,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The India Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in The India Fund by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 129,287.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Price Performance

IFN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.44. 26,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,361. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54. The India Fund has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The India Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

