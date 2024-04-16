The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS.
The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of PNC opened at $149.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.47.
The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,329,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,422,000 after purchasing an additional 857,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.
The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The PNC Financial Services Group
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- What is a Secular Bull Market?, How to Identify this Market
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Star Surgical Shines as U.S. Outlook Improves for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.