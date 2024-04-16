Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 25.8% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $531.35 million and $28.34 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00053817 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00018797 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,515,840,571 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

