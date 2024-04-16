Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 42,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.47.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TFC opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of -33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $39.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

