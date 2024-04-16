United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Shares Down 4.8%

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.38 and last traded at $33.51. Approximately 83,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 213,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 0.46.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United States Cellular

United States Cellular Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in United States Cellular by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in United States Cellular by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in United States Cellular by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

