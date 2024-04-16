Viracta Therapeutics’ (VIRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 426.32% from the stock’s previous close.
NASDAQ:VIRX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,504. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.93.
Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.
