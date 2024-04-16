Viracta Therapeutics’ (VIRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 426.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIRX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,504. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 81.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

