Viracta Therapeutics’ (VIRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2024

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRXGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 426.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIRX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,504. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 81.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.