Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Trading Down 1.1%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.15. 97,338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 934,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 63.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,752,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,613 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 153,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 901,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 104,144 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

