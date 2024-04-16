Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 73.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

