Wealth Alliance Acquires 4,668 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance owned about 0.12% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCTU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.27. 32,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,964. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average is $52.14. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.