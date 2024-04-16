Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RARE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,233. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.65. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $224,340.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,974 shares of company stock worth $1,639,721 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

