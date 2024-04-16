World Mobile Token (WMT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.69 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 18% against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $169.34 million and $2.69 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00054709 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00019089 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001009 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 566,306,717 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

