47,095 Shares in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Purchased by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNOM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 10,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,840. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The company has a market cap of $90.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

