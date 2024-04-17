5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Short Interest Down 8.2% in March

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 192,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.3 days.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 33,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.94. 5E Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 5E Advanced Materials will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 5E Advanced Materials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,033,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 5E Advanced Materials by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 327,019 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in 5E Advanced Materials by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,140,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 265,330 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,229,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 141,725 shares during the period.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

